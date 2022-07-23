From your own neighborhood to parks around town, the QCA is home to some amazing trees, and the Davenport Public Library wants to help you get to know these majestic giants.

The Davenport Public Library invites you to a tree identification program July 26. All trees have special features, and learning how to notice and appreciate those features is the key to identifying the trees around you. The program utilizes a systematic approach, and photos and samples of tree features in our community will be used.

‘Trees, Beautiful Trees! How to Identify Them’ is Tuesday, July 26, 2:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport. For more information, click here.