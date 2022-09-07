If you’re interested in learning how to knit, the Bettendorf Public Library has just the class for you!

Expert knitter Courtney Berry will be leading Beginning Knitting, a course teaching attendees how to cast on and do the knit stitch. Held at the Creation Studio, a hub for creative exploration, the limited class is open to teens and adults and will offer a hands-on exploration of fiber arts. This event is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Creation Studio Workshop: Beginning Knitting is Saturday, September 17, 1:00 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf. Registration is required for this free workshop. To register, click here or call (563) 344-4175.