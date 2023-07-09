Learn more about local farm practices at a free, family-friendly event sponsored by Illinois groups advocating for land conservation.

Family Farmapalooza on Saturday, July 29 from 2-6 p.m. will help visitors understand what goes on at a family farm. The event takes place at Gorham Family Farms, 10929 300th Street W in Illinois City, Ill. Spend an afternoon outdoors, enjoying activities like fishing, a nature hike, a honeybee demonstration, a pollinator scavenger hunt and more. Experts will be on hand to provide information on soil health farming practices, soil health practices and local conservation efforts. Be sure to RSVP for the Farm to the Table Hog Roast and stop by the pop-up farmer’s market.

Family Farmapalooza is hosted by Rock Island Soil & Water Conservation District, Precision Conservation Management, and American Farmland Trust. Click here for tickets.