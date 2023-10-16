October is National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month. Every second counts when someone is in cardiac arrest. Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time and often without warning. Every year, 70% of cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals in the U.S. While cardiac arrest primarily occurs in adults, over 300,000 people in the U.S. die due to cardiac arrest every year. Lifesaving skills and training can go a long way to keeping loved ones safe. Every minute that defibrillation is delayed, the person’s survival chance is reduced by 10%.

This is why the Red Cross offers training to the public so they can react in an emergency. Click here to watch a Red Cross video on performing hands-only CPR. Click here for a schedule of online and in-person courses teaching how to perform CPR, what to do in case of a heart attack and more. The free Red Cross First Aid app and the First Aid Skill for Alexa-enabled devices will also provide critical information to help people help others.

For more information on programming for the Red Cross, click here. Click here for the Spanish version of their website.