If you’re a weather buff, you’ll love learning how storms form and how to spot them from the professionals.

The National Weather Service is offering storm spotter training on March 22 starting at 6 p.m. at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Boulevard in Clinton.

The spotter training class cover severe weather hazards including thunderstorms and tornadoes, including the general structure and movement of severe thunderstorms, identification of important storm features and safety concerns. The class is free, lasts about two hours and is open to the public. No RSVP is required. Classes last about 2 hours, are free, and open to the public. No RSVP required. If you are unable to attend the session in Clinton, click here to find a schedule of other classes.