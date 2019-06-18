Learning life skills at boy scout camp

Camp provides life changing experiences to boy scout troops throughout the Quad Cities Area every summer.

They’re coming ready to play, explore, and have the time of their life this week.

There are fifteen troops and more than a hundred-and-fifty scouts from across the QCA at Loud Thunder Scout Reservation in Illinois City.

Twenty scouts are from Troop 258.

And summer camp isn’t just for campfires or hikes, at least not for Boy Scout Troop 258.

Local Four’s Andrea Medina caught up with them this morning. To earn some badges, they’ll be tooling skills in archery, swimming and metal work this week.

The hundred-fifty plus scouts will be here until Saturday and the next group will come in on Sunday.