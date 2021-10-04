Learning to live gluten-free

Living without gluten may seem like a scary path, but QC Hy-Vee locations are offering free events to help you navigate a gluten-free lifestyle.

Throughout the month of October, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host events like virtual cooking classes and store tours, as well as in-person gluten-free health fairs at select store locations. Attendees can learn the basics of gluten-free eating, including how to avoid nutrient gaps. Dietitians will also offer shopping tips and product recommendations to help add nutrition to every shopping cart.

For more information and to find your nearest participating location, click here.