Learning without debt: EICC students benefiting from Last Dollar Scholarship

One of the biggest challenges of college isn’t the late-night cram sessions or term papers.

It’s figuring out how to pay for tuition.

That’s gotten easier for some two-year college students in Iowa.

The Last Dollar Scholarship program covers the remaining balance after scholarships and federal and state grants for tuition and other fees for Iowa students going to in-state two-year colleges.

This is the first school year it’s offered.

Nearly 370 students at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have qualified for the Last Dollar Scholarship.

In total, they’re receiving well over half a million dollars.

It’s for students studying for eligible careers where employers are struggling to fill openings.

Alix Crawford is learning to care for those furbabies.

Vet Tech student Alix Crawford said, “People my age, getting pets and starting their families that way rather than jumping right into kids so the amount that people are willing to spend on animals has increased.”

But the price this vet tech student at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges pays out of pocket for her degree has decreased by significant sums.

Crawford said, “Kind of surprised. I didn’t actually expect to get it.”

In her last year of study, the Last Dollar Scholarship is going a long way.

Crawford said, “I’m actually planning on graduating debt-free.”

It comes as Crawford is charting out a new career path after her first post-grad experience didn’t have many opportunities.

Crawford said, “A bachelor’s degree in animal ecology, wildlife care, which I did have a part-time job as a [zoo] keeper and I absolutely loved it.”

It’s a similar journey for Megan VenHorst.

Nursing student Megan VenHorst said, “I just started the nursing program a few weeks ago.”

VenHorst isn’t new to the healthcare field, previously a recreational therapist.

VenHorst said, “My passion is helping people, so nursing was right in line with that.”

With the Last Dollar Scholarship, this fresh start has a bit more ease.

VenHorst said, “I have that financial support and resource is really helpful and relieves stress going through the program, just school loans in general.”

Once graduation day comes, they also have knowledge of job security for a good career.

Crawford said, “I’ll get to pick where I want to go, not where ever they’ll take me.”

EICC has more than 25 programs that qualify for the Last Dollar Scholarship.

That ranges from healthcare and veterinary to automotive, electric and IT.

Last Dollar Scholarship is an initiative through Future Ready Iowa.