LeClaire adding cameras to help reduce speeding accidents

The City of LeClaire has installed two permanent traffic cameras as well as acquired a mobile Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) unit in an effort to help reduce accidents caused by speeding.

One camera is on I-80 just before the I-80 bridge crossing into Illinois, while the second is in the 2300 block of South Cody Road (Highway 67). Each is marked with the proper signage. The cameras will pick up speeders in both directions.

LeClaire is also using the ATE unit in other areas of the city that have speed-related concerns.

On Tuesday, January 5, the cameras will become active and send out a warning, but on Friday, March 5, the warning period ends and citations will be given to violators from that point forward.

The purpose of the cameras is to help reduce the amount of accidents caused by speeding. In the past 10 years, there have been 334 vehicular accidents on I-80 and Highway 67 within the city limits of LeClaire, which have included 552 vehicles, 3 fatalities, and over 115 injuries.

The City of LeClaire partnered with Sensys Gasto Group to implement the cameras.