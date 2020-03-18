LeClaire businesses feel the impact of the Coronavirus

LeClaire is usually a town with cars parked all along Cody Road and packed with people walking around. Now a days it’s more deserted than ever. Nearly all stores and restaurants are locally owned which has made it tough to generate revenue. Mississippi River Distilling Company has their bar closed, but they are open as a bottle shop. Ryan Burchett, the owner of the Distilling Company says that the abrupt closure will have a lasting impact on restaurants.

“We just had a bunch of bars and restaurants close down and likely waste a lot of their inventory of food stuff and perishables, anything like that they can wipe that out.” Said Burchett. “Then it’s gonna come time to reopen and it’s gonna take a big capital influx to go and restock everything.”

LeClaire is a unique town and when one business suffers, all the businesses suffer.

“Everybody is affected. Everything from the people that work in a bar, restaurant, in a gift shop. I would assume that everybody is a little bit locked down under quarantine.” Said Razzleberries owner, Mary Chambers. “It’s for our safety.”

The businesses in LeClaire are all a family and they all try to do their best to drive in customers at as many shops and restaurants as possible which is more important than ever right now.

“Trying to be in the know of okay Crate and Pelican is doing takeout. Happy Joe’s is doing takeout. Where can we be sending people where we can help funnel.” Burchett said. “There was some conversation going around you know could we pool our delivery resources and get stuff out into the community that way.”

For now restaurants and bars are closed for at least the next two weeks in Iowa.