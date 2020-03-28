LeClaire kids get surprise parade for their birthday

Reece Wieckhorst got a surprise parade for his seventh birthday today.

His mom says his birthday has had to be postponed a few times already, but the parade today was a bright spot for the family.

“It’s been kinda hard but we’ve been enjoying this time as a family too,” Christy Wieckhorst said. “He’s been very understanding with everything going on too. But seeing him smile just makes me brighten up. It’s the world to me.”

You can find more information about birthday parades in LeClaire by calling 563-209-6793.