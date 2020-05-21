LeClaire man displaced by fire misses out on chance to help people in Uganda

A LeClaire man who planned a mission to Africa was forced to postpone the trip because of travel restrictions in place during the pandemic.

Jay Olson lost his home to a fire back in December, but he was still trying to make it to Uganda this year to help a church preacher make a farm to feed families and children in need.

“They don’t have all of the luxuries of the American society that we have here,” Olson said. “With all of the benefits to help people. In these other countries, there’s no structure in order to help. They don’t have the government benefits it’s really people helping people.”

Olson’s trip to Uganda was a joint trip with the City Church of Davenport. They have tentative plans to reschedule for 2021.

If you want to support the church in Uganda financially, you can send money via Venmo at venmo@city-qc and add “Uganda” in the notes. You can also text “Uganda” to 563-554-6499. Alternatively, you can mail a check to “The CITY Church” at 520 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA, 52801, and write “Uganda” in the memo column.