A 36-year-old LeClaire man faces three misdemeanor charges and a traffic ticket after police say he led them on a chase then hid in someone else’s coat closet.

Greyson Killinger faces simple misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts and fifth-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding, and a traffic ticket for violation of one-way traffic designation, according to Scott County Court records.

Greyson Killinger (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

The incident Friday

Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, loss prevention employees with K & K Hardware, Bettendorf, saw Killinger take a package into the restroom. After he left the bathroom, loss prevention employees observed an opened package inside the restroom, arrest affidavits say.

“Loss prevention confronted (Killinger) outside of the store in the parking lot, and asked (him) to empty his pockets,” affidavits say. He said that he did not have anything and entered the driver’s side of an Infinity G37X, affidavit say.

Killinger was seen by officers trying to leave the parking lot of K & K Hardware. He “stole a Mason Ultimate Builders 6-in-1 multi tool, which had a value of $39.99. Loss prevention was able to identify the defendant from a prior theft call at the store,” affidavits say.

As Killinger tried to leave the parking lot, officers tried to stop him with their emergency lights. He began to accelerate while leaving the K & K Hardware parking lot, affidavits say.

Killinger turned left out of the parking lot, traveling the wrong way in the 1800 block of Grant Street. He then turned right to travel south on 19th Street, affidavits say.

“At that time, officers initiated their emergency sirens along with emergency lights. While traveling east bound on State Street, the suspect vehicle began to accelerate at a high rate of speed and flee from officers,” affidavits say.

Officers’ squad camera footage showed a speed of 69 mph in a 30 mph zone. After the pursuit was shut down, officers were able to follow Killinger until he struck spike strips, affidavits say.

After he struck the spike strips, officers were able to pursue the car again. Killinger stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Drive, then ran off, disregarding officers commands to stop, affidavits say.

He entered a residence on the 1000 block of Fenno Drive through an unlocked basement door, affidavits say. Killinger “did not have permission to be on the property or inside the residence,” affidavits say.

Killinger hid and barricaded himself in a downstairs coat closet, and disregarded officers’ commands to exit the house and surrender, affidavits say. Killinger later was taken into custody inside the residence.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Killinger admitted to fleeing because of active warrants. He did not admit to stealing from K & K Hardware, arrest affidavits say.

Killinger, who was released on bond, is scheduled to appear Wednesday for an initial appearance in Scott County Court, court records say.