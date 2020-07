The LeClaire Police department is searching for Zachary Early, a 14 year old boy who was last seen on July 24th around 3:00 pm heading northbound of LeClaire Auto which is located at Walnut Street and Cody Road.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. If you have any information that could help in locating him, you can call the LeClaire Police Department at 563-289-4242 ext 1.