LeClaire residents have unanswered questions after train derailment

Twenty four cars scattered alongside the railroad on Friday.

They came very close to hitting several buildings.

All those cars are now gone, but the derailment is raising concerns around town

Residents in a small city in Iowa are stunned after a train derailment on Friday.

Crews were out completing the cleaning process after the train derailment, but what lingers behind is a lot of unanswered questions for residents in LeClaire.



Garrett Burchett, Owner of the Mississippi River Distilling Company says ,”From our standpoint it would be really nice to just know how fast those trains can, and how fast this train was going.”

He says those are just a few questions he has surrounding the derailment. He shares video from the bar’s security camera where he says you can see the train moving pretty quickly, then all of a sudden it stops

Burchett says, “You can see in the video one the speed of the train, and just the energy when they did start to derail, it’s just an incredibly powerful thing.”

He would like answers to prevent this from happening again.

“In these incidents, I think the railroad should say something publicly, as to what, when where, and why,” he says

Local 4 News made an effort to get those questions answered. I reached out to Canadian Pacific, to confirm the cause, the speed of the train, and often does the company conduct inspections.

Although they did not answer our questions they sent a statement saying in part,”The cause of the incident remains under investigation.”

Burchett says the incident raises concerns in an area that hosts many community events.

“Events like Tugfest, all those things that are done on the levy, Had this happened one of those days, it could have been horrific,” he says.