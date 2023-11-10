A restaurant in LeClaire has been recognized as one of the best in the country.

Producers with the online video show America’s Best Restaurants visited What BBQ & Bar. The restaurant’s manager says the business revolves around fresh food with everything made from scratch and hopes this national recognition gets more people to come through the doors. The manager would like to expand the restaurant in the future and possibly even franchise later down the line.

The show on What BBQ & Bar will be featured on the America’s Best Restaurants website.