LeClaire woman educates through viral social media content

Melissa was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome when she was just 18 years old. Her symptoms left her feeling alone, unable to fully interact with the outside world… except through her online presence.

She started an Instagram account called bad science jokes where she posted humorous, yet educational content. People were drawn to her wit and cheerful disposition and her following only continues to grow. Melissa has acquired about a million followers across her various social media platforms. These fans come from all over the world.

Melissa has since spoken at universities and attended NASA programs. Along her journey, she always finds a way to combine her enthusiasm for science and education with her love of laughing.