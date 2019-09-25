LeClaire’s lone grocery store closing its doors

LeClaire, IA — After serving LeClaire for over 50 years, Slagel’s is closing it doors. Paul Slagel spoke exclusively with Local Four News over the phone early Tuesday morning about it.

“The people of LeClaire have been great to us,” Slagel said. “We’ve been there since [the 1960’s.] The Davenport store is unaffected. We don’t have an official date of the store closing and the current employees will not be transferred to Davenport. This is the first step of retirement.”

People in LeClaire are upset that the only grocery store is closing in their town.

“It’s definitely shocking just because this is the only grocery store in LeClaire,” Amber Winters, shopper, said. “Which means we’re probably going to have to travel into Bettendorf or Davenport for groceries. I know some people are kind of upset about that. It’s definitely going to be sad that it’s closing.”

The town is known for its family-owned stores and has no chain grocery stores. Winters said the community wants to support places like that.

“Most of the people around is pretty sad that Slage’s is closing. They’re definitely sad that they are going to have to travel farther, You know we want to support something family owned rather than a big company. I just think it’s because Iowa is just a tight knit community that a lot of people just like supporting family-owned businesses and really help your neighbor,” Winters said.