The next presentation in the Rock Island Arsenal lecture series focuses on the women who kept the machines running during wartime.

“WOWs and Riveters, Women Workers at Rock Island Arsenal” takes place on Wednesday, March 8 from 2-3 p.m. in the Community Room of the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. The lecture is free and is presented by Army Sustainment Command historians at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Rock Island Arsenal, Department of the Army

WOWs, short for Women Ordinance Workers, contributed to the war effort during both World Wars at the Rock Island Arsenal. They operated heavy cranes, milling machines and other heavy machinery. During World War 2, these workers were symbolized by the Rosie the Riveter recruitment poster, who wore the group’s trademark bandana and coveralls.

The ongoing Rock Island Arsenal lectures explore the history of the Rock Island Arsenal, the U.S. Military, and the Quad Cities. This presentation will repeat at 6 p.m. on March 8 at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Avenue. A recording of the presentation will be available for later viewing. For more information, click here.