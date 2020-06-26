Lederhosen 5K goes virtual to help a local food pantry

The Lederhosen 5K is going virtual to benefit the food pantry at Church of Peace in Rock Island.

All proceeds from the event will help keep the shelves stocked as the Church of Peace has seen a 40% increase in usage of the food pantry since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the 1 mile/5K/10K virtual race is $30 and participants will get a t-shirt and commemorative medal. Online registration is available here until July 11.

Once registered, participants have until July 25 to complete their run or walk and can even submit their results to see where they rank.

While dressing up for the race isn’t required, race organizers are encouraging those that do to share their lederhosen or dirndl pictures on their Facebook page.

The Church of Peace food pantry is located at 1114 12th Street in Rock Island, and is open each Saturday from 9:00am to 11:00am.