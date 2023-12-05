The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic incident near the intersection of Sterling Road and Walton Road on December 4 at about 9:29 p.m. on December 4th.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says an initial investigation showed that a 40-year-old man from Rock Falls was walking near the area and was struck by an unknown vehicle. A passerby found the victim in the middle of the roadway. The Amboy Fire Department took the victim to KSB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The roadway at the location was closed to traffic due to the nature of the investigation. Detectives from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and an accident reconstructionist were brought in to investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to find the person and vehicle responsible for this incident, the release said. Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488).