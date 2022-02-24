Davenport-based Lee Enterprises and hedge fund Alden Global Capital continue to battle in the courts and in the court of public opinion.

Ahead of Lee’s annual meeting on March 10, the media company issued the following statement this week in response to a recent lawsuit filed by Alden Global Capital in the Delaware Court of Chancery:

“We are disappointed, but not surprised, that Alden continues to pursue increasingly desperate measures in an attempt to destabilize Lee and advance its grossly undervalued hostile proposal to purchase the Company,” Lee said.

“We are applying the clear and plain language of our bylaws, which is not new, and our position that plurality voting applies at this meeting (because of Alden’s actions) has been abundantly clear in our disclosures for over a month now. Alden asked us last week to amend our bylaws to change the clear meaning of them in the middle of an election. The Board properly determined not to do so.”

Alden this week filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent Lee from “brazenly disenfranchising shareholders by rigging the upcoming director election to guarantee the re-election of entrenched directors who have profited substantially even while the company is in a downward spiral and its journalism is suffering,” Alden said.

After announcing in December 2021 that no valid stockholder nominations had been received, and winning a court ruling on that point, “Lee is now using an illegal voting standard that prevents shareholders from meaningfully participating if they wish to vote against two deeply entrenched directors — Mary Junck and Herbert Moloney,” according to Alden, noting this year’s election is of particular importance since these directors are only up every three years.

A Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled earlier this month that Lee Enterprises followed its bylaws in rejecting Alden’s bid to nominate two candidates for Lee’s eight-member board of directors.

Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will wrote that an Alden affiliate simply missed the deadline for properly making nominations. In addition, she said, the affiliate had not completed a transfer of stock that would make it a shareholder of record — a requirement to make nominations.

Because the nominations were made concurrent with Alden’s hostile takeover bid in late November, Will said that she could consider whether Lee’s action in failing to offer accommodations was a defense to keep control of the company. On balance, though, she said not.

The ruling clears the way for Lee’s slate to be approved at its annual meeting March 10. That will leave management in place at the newspaper chain’s 77 dailies, including the Quad-City Times, Dispatch and Rock Island Argus, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Buffalo News and Omaha World-Herald.

Alden has argued that Junck and Moloney have become self-serving over a period of 20 years and stand in the way of actions that would increase the company’s value.

Alden proposed to buy Lee last November at $24 a share; on Thursday morning, its stock was trading at $32.59 a share.

Lee’s Board urges shareholders to protect their investment by voting for all the board’s nominees using the white proxy card. All shareholders at the close of business on Jan. 12, 2022 are entitled to vote at the annual meeting.

More information related to Lee’s 2022 annual meeting can be found at investors.lee.net/2022-annual-meeting.