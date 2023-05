The Rock Island-Milan School District has a new superintendent.

According to a post on the district’s website, the Board of Education approved hiring Dr. Calvin Lee as Interim Superintendent through June 30, 2023 at a special meeting on May 16. Dr. Lee is expected to tour buildings in the district in the next few weeks.

Starting on May 22, Dr. Lee will transition with Dr. Reginald Lawrence before he leaves the Superintendent position on June 3.