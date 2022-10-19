The Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 has announced Engineer Seth Haan has been chosen as the Firefighter of Year for the City of Clinton.

He started his career with the Clinton Fire Department on April 21, 2012, a news release says. He quickly climbed to the rank of engineer through hard work, training and dedication to his profession, the release says.

(contributed photo)

On Dec. 18, 2021, Engineer Seth Hann was off duty and vacationing with his family at the Best Western Hotel and Convention Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Haan noticed a child face-down in the swimming pool. He quickly reacted to pull the child from the pool.

He noted the child was unresponsive and not breathing. He immediately began resuscitation efforts. The child began to breathe and became responsive.

The Dubuque Fire Department’s Paramedics arrived on scene and took over the care of the child, who eventually was released back to his parents.