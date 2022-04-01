An organization that has contributed to the community for decades now invites the community in.

The American Legion Post 26, at 702 W. 35th St., Davenport, invites everyone to use the building for special events … or just come in and have a beer on a Friday night.

Bill Churchill is a member of the executive board and a member of the Honor Guard. “The honor guard is a group of the post that volunteers to do rites for military funerals,” he said Friday.

Bill Churchill at the American Legion 26 Post, Davenport (photo by Linda Cook.)

It’s just one of the facets of the Legion – including the facility itself – he’d like the Quad Cities to know more about.

“We want to get people in the post to see what a nice facility we have, first of all.,” he said. “Second of all, it’s n opportunity to socialize not only for the veterans but for everyone who wants to come to our nice facility.”

Third, it’s an opportunity make some money. “Hopefully we can generate some interest and pay some bills,” he said.

“We want to get the word out that we’re open,” said David Jones, post commander, who said Friday this is the first time the post has been open to the public.

“We figured we’d open it up. Our first night, which was two weeks ago, we had 24 people, last week we had 50 people. We hope it builds from there.”

American Legion Post 26 poster (photo by Linda Cook.)

The organization also hopes to attract news members, said Jones, who took command of the post in August.

“As with most veterans organizations, the legion members are passing away,” he said. “Most of Korea’s gone, World War II is dwindling, Vietnam is the next one and then the War on Terrorism,” Jones said. Some posts have closed because of dwindling membership, he said.

Opening the use of the building will become another community initiative provided by the post, which sponsors an American Flag essay contest for fifth graders, a Boy Scout troop, and Boys State, which involves sending a group of boy to Des Moines, where they replicate the state government.

Jones wants the community to know the post is available, for “Bringing their birthday parties, their anniversaries, their business meetings,” he said. “We’re just wanting to get the word out and get people in here to see what the post is like.”

“The bar is open 5-9 p.m. Friday. This is a trial run until about mid-November, and then we’re going to reevaluate this,” he said.

“Hopefully we can get the word out, and get younger veterans in here and run with it, and build these organizations.”

The American Legion was founded on four pillars: Americanism, Children and Youth, National Security, and Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation.

For more information, call the Legion post at 563-322-4971 or visit its Facebook page.