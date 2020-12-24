Legionnaires’ disease found at Quincy veterans home

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are investigating a single case of Legionnaires’ disease in a resident at the Illinois Veterans Home – Quincy (IVHQ).

The resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 30, and presented with symptoms of pneumonia on December 16, 2020, a news release says. The resident was treated in an emergency room and as a matter of course tested for legionella. IDVA received notification of the positive test on Tuesday.

The resident is responding well to medical treatment and is recovering at IVHQ. As required, notifications have been sent to families of residents, posted on the IDVA and IDPH websites, and posted throughout the facility. Staff have been notified during shift meetings. Residents and staff will continue to be monitored closely for symptoms that may be related to legionella.

Legionella has not previously been found in Hammond Hall, the building in which this resident lives. The building was on a quarterly testing schedule. The last legionella test was conducted Oct. 27 and was negative.

No other cases have been identified and IVHQ continues to follow its plans to monitor residents for respiratory illness. New piping was recently installed in the facility which receives water directly from the City of Quincy. A pall filter was installed on the pipe leading into the building.

Testing of the areas the resident was in as well as up flow and down flow of those rooms was conducted immediately. These included Hammond Hall and the Fifer building. Results from such tests typically take 11-13 days to return.

The last case of Legionnaires’ disease at IVHQ was Dec. 21, 2019, and was in the Fifer building. Water tests immediately after the case were negative. Since that time, the Fifer building has been on a water-testing schedule conducted every two weeks. The last test was conducted Dec. 8, 2020, and the previous was Nov. 24, 2020. Both were negative. There are pall filters on all point of use locations in the Fifer building.

After the positive test result Tuesday, a call was conducted which included the Adams County Health Department, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the CDC, USDVA, facility staff and Dr. Avery Hart, medical consultant for the IDVA homes on behalf of IDPH. On the call, the CDC asked for clean out and flushing logs which are part of the water management plan for the facility. All actions by the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy are consistent with the water management plan following CDC protocols.

IDPH infectious disease staff are working with the facility to collect information and further investigate the resident’s illness. IVHQ has notified residents, staff, and families or power-of-attorneys.

Legionella bacteria occur naturally in the environment. Water containing Legionella can be aerosolized through cooling towers, showers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains, and can cause Legionnaire’s disease, a serious lung infection (pneumonia) when inhaled.

Legionnaires’ disease is not passed from person to person. Illnesses are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems like hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and cruise ships. The bacteria can become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made water systems, like hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems, and decorative fountains.

Most healthy people do not get Legionnaires’ disease after being exposed to Legionella bacteria.

For more information about Legionnaires’ disease, go to the IDPH website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.