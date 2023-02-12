Come meet your Legislators as a group of two local nonprofit organizations (AAUW and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges) will host a legislative forum. The forum will convene Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport, with all Iowa local State Senators and House Representatives, a news release says.

From 10-10:30 a.m. there will be a social time and time to meet individually with legislators. The forum is from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Former Sen. Maggie Tinsman convened the group to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County. Tinsman added: “The purpose of the Forums is to ask questions of our Iowa Legislators- both Republican and Democrat Senators and Representatives regarding concerns to us. Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all Legislators, as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion.”