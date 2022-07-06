Iowa lawmakers will host a Q & A session ahead of the upcoming election.

Rep. Phyllis Thede, Rep. Cindy Winckler, Rep. Monica Kurth, and Sen. Jim Lykam will be among legislators who will answer questions about pending legislation in Iowa, discuss the current candidates running for political office, and more.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at United Steelworkers Hall, 880 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

For more information contact Thede at 563-639-9211.