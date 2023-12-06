The Quad City Engineering & Science Council (QCESC) is holding a FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) LEGO League robotics qualifying event on Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport. This year, 62 teams from 24 communities have built robots and developed presentations to compete for awards and a chance to advance to the next level of competition. The Putnam is located at 1717 W. 12th Street in Davenport.

FIRST LEGO League robotics programs help students develop technical, team building, leadership and problem-solving skills as well as foster self-confidence.

FIRST is a global STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) organization with over 650,000 students around the world and in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. In this year’s challenge, “Superpowered,” students focus on how energy is essential to daily life and consider where energy comes from, how it’s generated, how it’s distributed and how much is used.

For the complete schedule of events, click here. For more information about FIRST, click here. For more information about the Putnam Museum and Science Center, click here.