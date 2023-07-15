In three years, Lemonade for a Cause has raised $6,465 for the Muscatine Center for Social Action Domestic Violence, according to a news release.

Henry, Teddy, and Lucy Loconsole in Muscatine raised $3,135 this year, surpassing last year’s total. All proceeds went to the shelter.

(photos by Tony “Tone” Loconsole)

Money raised came from family, friends, coworkers, and local businesses (Bosch Pest Control, Meineke Car Care in Muscatine; Hy-Vee at 2400 2nd Ave., Muscatine; Carli Fix – RE/MAX Professional; and Muscatine Police Department.)

The family will continue to accept Venmo donations Saturday, says Tony “Tone” Loconsole, director of communications & community engagement for Muscatine Community School District.