The Muskie 13U baseball team in Muscatine is holding a lemonade stand to raise money for the families affected by the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. The stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1922 Ashford Avenue in Muscatine. Proceeds will go to the Kindness Duck Fund, to benefit the families.

Donations may also be sent via Venmo to @lemonadekindnessduck.