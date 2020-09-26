‘Let it be a warning to others’: Moline Police Department and neighbors work together to close drug house

Moline police and neighbors in one community put dealers and buyers on notice.

They closed up shop for a house considered a home to illegal activity.

They went as far to go on Facebook with a post saying, “If this was your drug supply, it is now closed.”

That post got a lot of attention, being shared more than a thousand times.

Police say those who lived at the home on 24th Avenue and 6th Street in Moline ran a 24/7 drug operation.

After 68 calls for service, multiple search warrants — some of which included 10 to 12 methamphetamine users living there at a time — Moline PD has closed down the operation.

Neighbors in the neighborhood are thankful the community is quieter, cleaner and safer now.

“We saw a lot of activities pertaining to the hand-to-hand sales,” said neighbor, Jay Reische.

Reische lives three doors down from the home. He says it’s a relief to the entire community to know the neighborhood is safer.

“Knowing that there are guns right there, and there’s not people doing drugs right there, you know all that other criminal activity that goes along with that is gone,” said Reische.

“We, collectively as a neighborhood, reclaimed our neighborhood and said we were not going to allow this violence,” said neighbor, Shonda Dean. “We are not going to allow our children be unsafe. We are no longer going to allow our homes to be broken into, or our items to be stolen. We worked very closely with the Moline Police Department. We appreciate them so much.”

Reische says he appreciates the approach from Moline PD.

“I love the approach. They’re ruthless. That’s awesome, you know. Let it be a warning, you know, to others too. You want to be exposed for this kind of stuff? It’s unfortunate it’s on my block, but hey, it’s fortunate it’s cleaned up on my block too, so hey, it’s perfect,” says Reische.

Monday, police boarded up the home.

“I know there were some questions on why did it take 68 calls. You know, he’s a homeowner. That’s not easy to evict a homeowner. Try to get me out of here for some reason. Criminal activity is a good reason for the city to pursue that,” said Reische.

Police say 35-year-old Robert Vaughn was arrested and charged with one count of armed violence and three counts of meth delivery 15 to 100 grams. The Special Investigation Group seized 56 grams of meth, and a Ruger firearm.

Police say it’s a community partnership with the department and neighbors.

Friday night, neighbors threw a party to celebrate the drug house being gone.

“We want to celebrate getting our community back,” says Reische.