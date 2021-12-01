Let the sounds of Christmas at Monmouth enrich your holiday season

You’re invited to make “Christmas at Monmouth” part of your holiday celebrations.

The Monmouth College Chorale, Chamber Choir, Concert Choir and Wind Ensemble perform at the “Christmas at Monmouth” concert December 4 in Dahl Chapel and Auditorium.

The “Christmas at Monmouth” concert is Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. at Dahl Chapel and Auditorium

Monmouth College choral director Tim Pahel is thrilled for the underclassmen in the College’s various musical ensembles. Pahel directed several videotaped performances as a fill-in after Monmouth students were sent home for the semester prior to Thanksgiving, so freshmen and sophomores in the groups will experience their first in-person holiday concert for the college. “Many of our students haven’t had the in-person ‘Christmas at Monmouth’ experience,” Pahel said. “It feels different, for sure, knowing that we’re going to be doing it in front of a live audience. From the beginning of rehearsals, we know that the end result is performing for people and sharing it directly with people.”

Highlights of the concert include a processional, a piece from the Renaissance, a “dynamic” arrangement of the spiritual “Glory to the Newborn King,” performances of “Midwinter” by Bob Chilcott, a fun jazz arrangement of “Jingle Bells,” an arrangement of the 15th-century English carol “Noel” and a big arrangement of “Joy to the World,” including an audience sing-along.

The “Christmas at Monmouth” concert is Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Dahl Chapel and Auditorium on the Monmouth College campus. The event is free and open to the public. Audience members are required to wear masks.