Camanche experienced a levee breach at the marina on 2nd Street and 4th Avenue on Sunday morning. It was not viewed as being serious and it was brought under control rather quickly.

The river was at 22.79 feet Monday at around 8:30 a.m. – down from its peak of 22.86. It was expected to crest at 23 feet.

Downriver, the National Weather Service says water is impacting residents in Port Byron, reporting that flood water is covering the railroad tracks.

The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2 there Monday. As of 7:30 a.m., the river is at 16.13.

Also, nearly all buildings on Campbell’s Island are experiencing water damage.

The river was at 21.44 feet in Rock Island as of 7:30 a.m.