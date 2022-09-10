Hey, teens – enjoy a night of game with friends, and A WINNER IS YOU!

Whether you’re a digital player or into RPG, or your specialty is Switch, laptop, tabletop, old-school gaming or any other mode, Teen Gaming at the Davenport Public Library is teen-led and open to ages 11-19. Check out all the action-packed fun Wednesday, September 14, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Attendees are expected to share playing time and help other players when requested. And best of all – no quarters are needed as you 1-up!

