Levitt AMP Galva Music Series kicks off this weekend

The band Good Morning Bedlam will kick off the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series on May 30 in Galva, Illinois. (Photo courtesy of Good Morning Bedlam).

The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series kicks off on Sunday with two bands playing on the new stage at Wiley Park in Galva.

Surf Zombies, originals instrumentalists that straddle retro surf, bubblegum punk and garage rock, starts the show at 6 p.m., followed by Good Morning Bedlam, an innovative force in the Midwest folk scene, who will hit the stage at 7 p.m. .

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to enjoy the entertainment.

Food vendors will be available or guests can bring a picnic dinner.

The family friendly show is free to the public.

For more information, visit the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series Facebook event page.