It’s about time, in more ways than one.

More than a year after it moved into much larger digs, Clock, Inc. will celebrate its ribbon cutting at 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island, on Thursday, April 28, at 5:30 p.m. The four-year-old nonprofit provides a non-judgmental, safe, and reliable community center for LGBT+ individuals to reduce feelings of discrimination or isolation.

Clock, Inc. did a total renovation for its LGBT+ community center at 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island.

After Chase Norris founded the group in 2018, the executive director opened Clock, Inc. in March 2019, as an LGBT+ Community Center in the Quad Cities at 321 24th St., Rock Island, offering community groups, counseling, educational training about this community, workshops, and space for private events.

Part of the new space in the spacious 4,800-square-foot building.

The new building is much larger (about four times the space), a more visible location (with signage they couldn’t have before), in the former John Taylor Salon building at Rock Valley Plaza. They moved in February 2021, and worked about a year on a total renovation of the 4,800-square-foot space (while still providing services). They waited to have a big celebration because of COVID, Norris said Wednesday afternoon.

“We outgrew our first location by our first year, but then the weekend after our big one-year anniversary party, we had to shut our doors,” he said. “Then we spent the last two years in a pandemic, which gave us time to find the right space and everything, but we definitely needed to expand the room for the space, the activities and our large amount of demographics.”

A colorful mural adorns one of the center’s walls.

Norris said they serve the LGBTQ population in the QC area from ages 8 to 60, with most being teenagers through early 30s. There isn’t a similar center in all of Iowa, and few like it in Illinois.

“We have a large LGBT+ population in the Quad Cities and surrounding area,” he said. Some Illinois QC high schools have LGBT clubs, but the population needs a safe, more accessible space to meet.

Clock, Inc. originally opened in downtown Rock Island in March 2019, and moved to the new space in February 2021.

“One hour a week at school is not enough,” Norris said. Clock, Inc. got a lot of sponsors for the renovation work, with different rooms paid by different organizations or individuals sponsored to help redo that room.

“We can host a lot more groups, which we’re going to launch a bunch of new ones in the spring,” Norris said. “Then we also have a bunch of new programs that we’re offering and planning to offer in the spring, but that also takes more money, but also we’ve been able to now that we got a grant to redo to portions of our space.”

The new building has a big closet for transgender people to come get free clothes, to match their gender identity, and try them on in a safe space, he said. “So now we’ve got to space to accommodate it.”

Clock, Inc. houses a new closet for transgender people to try on and choose free clothes to match their gender identity.

Norris grew up in a small town outside of Peoria, and after graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 2014 with his bachelor’s in psychology, he came out as female-to-male transgender and began his medical transition.

In 2015, Norris accepted a position at Western Illinois University in Moline as a counselor education graduate student. During Chase’s internship, he started that organization’s very first LGBT+ group at his internship site, which prompted Chase to open Clock, Inc. (which has now has three full-time employees and many volunteers).

“It is time for change,” says its website, clockinc.org. “LGBT+ individuals deserve a safe and non-judgmental environment to embrace their truth without fear or isolation.”

The Clock, Inc. logo is set at 6:28 for an important reason.

“We at Clock, Inc. recognize the importance of Stonewall, which is why in our logo and on every clock in our center, the hands of time are set to 6:28,” the site says.

6/28 is a crucial date, since on June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall, a gay bar on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village. Gay men and lesbians fought back over four days in what has come to be called the Stonewall Rebellion and was seen as the watershed event that triggered the gay-liberation movement.

One of the new colorful rooms in Rock Island.

On this 28th (of April), the Thursday celebration will include building tours, a party and performances by two local youth who regularly use Clock, Inc. services, plus former board member and well-known Cher impersonator Candi Stratton, who lives in Moline and was Miss Trans USA 2019.

For more on programs and services, visit the Clock, Inc. website.