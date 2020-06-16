LGBTQ+ community wants people to educate themselves after Supreme Court Ruling

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Many people are saying the 6-3 vote was a landmark decision in terms of

Civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community. The biggest surprise to many was Justice Neil Gorsuch siding with the community. He is the supreme court justice that was appointed by President Donald Trump.

Justice Gorsuch said the following:



“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex”

“Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Chase Norris, a professional consular at Clock Inc, which is a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community, he said he’s pleased with the vote but there is still so much more work to be done

And he hopes people take this moment to continue to learn about the community

“Education, 100-percent. If you are getting your information from the internet and from the media

that’s an issue,” Norris said. “And that can often get twisted to negative thoughts. Like I saw this one gay individual do this Well that clearly means it’s the whole community. Well that’s not true.”

Chase added people should get to know more members inside of the

LGBTQ+ community and see them as individuals and not judge them as a group as a whole.

