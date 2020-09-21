Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate Rick Stewart visits QC

Libertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate in Iowa Rick Stewart spent time in Davenport on Friday to talk to voters.

Stewart is running against current Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield.

He says his years of business experience would serve him well in office.

“Well as far as I’m concerned, Iowa doesn’t really need Washington at all,” Stewart said. “We’re from Iowa, we know how to solve our own problems and we can’t send our money to Washington and have them send it back to us, they’re always going to send back less and they’re going to tell us what to do with it. So if we just keep our money here in Iowa and solve our own problems, we’d be a lot better off.”

He went on to say he thinks most Iowans are Libertarians at heart.