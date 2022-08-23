The State Library of Iowa recently announced that the Musser Public Library in Muscatine has met the conditions for state accreditation.

Attaining accreditation requires a substantial, ongoing local commitment to providing high quality library services. The Musser Public Library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations, including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access and facilities. The accreditation status began on July 1 and is valid through June 30, 2025.

Musser Public Library (musserpubliclibrary.org)

“We commend the director and board of trustees of the Musser Public Library and the city of Muscatine for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” said State Librarian Michael Scott.

Musser Public Library Director Robert Fiedler gives the credit for the library’s success to several individuals.

“Thanks to the library staff and board of trustees for all their hard work and time. And most of all, thank you to our patrons, who make us one of the most amazing libraries in Iowa. We’ll continue to do our best to serve our community,” Fiedler said.

Iowa has 543 public libraries and 403 of them are accredited. The accredited public libraries are recognized for being responsive to their communities and for exhibiting excellence in library services.

Over two-thirds of Iowa residents have active public library cards. Iowa libraries play major roles in workforce and economic development, lifelong learning and e-government activities. Residents use libraries to find jobs, do homework, find books to read, research medical conditions, access government information and so much more.

For more information on the State Library’s accreditation program, and to view the Public Library Standards, click here.