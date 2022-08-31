September is Library Card Sign Up Month and there’s educational and entertaining activities for the whole family to enjoy at the Rock Island Public Library this month. The selection of free activities includes activities for all ages, a special family event and events for children and teens.

Mixed and All-Age Events:

September 8, Buzzfeed Unsolved Fest: 5- 6 p.m., Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. For teens and adults. Participants will watch episodes of Buzzfeed Unsolved and learn about the upcoming book, Buzzfeed Unsolved, Supernatural. For more information, click here.

September 13, Southwest Take and Make Craft, Fall Garland: for all ages. Register, then pick up your You Light Up My Life garland to make at home. Indicate preferred RIPL pickup point when registering. To sign up, click here or call 309-732-7338.

September 27, Star Wars Trivia: 5-6 p.m., Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. This free, fast-paced trivia game is for all ages of Star Wars fans. No registration required. For more information, click here.

Teens, Grades 7 to 12:

Your Future in STEAM kit: Airplane Challenge. For grades 7-12. – can you solve the problem and make something that flies? Free kit pickup starts September 8 and are available while they last. Funded by a Project Next Generation grant through the Illinois State Library. For more information, call the library at 309-732-7360

Children & Families:

Free, in-person story times: Tuesdays, September 13, 20 and 27, 10:30 a.m. at the Downtown Library Children’s Room, 401 19th Street. Click here for more information. Story times will also be offered on Wednesdays, September 14 and 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Toddler Tale story times offer engaging read-aloud stories and activities for ages 5 and under. Registration is not required. Click here for more information.

Petite Picassos Art for Littles: September 21 at 11:00 a.m., Southwest Branch. Monthly messy art program for ages 5 and under. Apron supplied. For more information, click here.

Family Bingo: September 29, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Downtown Library Community Room. Since Friday is parent-teacher conference day at Rock Island-Milan district schools, Thursday is a great night to play bingo together as a family for candy prizes! We’ll play as many games as we can fit in an hour. Free. Registration required for everyone attending. Children 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration starts September 1. To sign up, call 309-732-7360 or click here.