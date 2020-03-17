Library closings

- Davenport Public Library is cancelling some of its programs including Storytimes. More information can be found here. All branches will be closed through March 31, effective at closing March 16. The Fairmount drive-up window will be open for hold pickups only Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. More information is available here or by calling 563-326-7832.
- Bettendorf Public Library will be closed to the public beginning 5 p.m. on March 16. The library will remain closed until March 31.
- East Moline Public Library closed to the public at 5 p.m. on March 16 and will remain closed until at least Wednesday, April 1, with a reopening date decided as more information becomes available. More information is available here.
- Clinton Public Library Beginning March 16, all programs and outreach at the library will be cancelled or rescheduled under further notice. More information is available by visiting the library’s social media pages @IACPL, official website or calling the library directly at 563-242-8441.