Bettendorf Public Library staff have put together two events to kick start summer reading and enable access to digital titles anywhere from the beach to the garden.

On June 7 at 1:30 p.m., the library, at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf, will offer hands-on instruction on Libby the OverDrive app, which allows cardholders to access ebooks and eaudiobooks from a myriad of devices.

Attendees are asked to bring their device, library card, and app store login information and will leave with a book or audiobook downloaded, ready to go. Registration is required for this free event and can be made by visiting here, by calling 563-344-4175, or at the library.

On June 11, the Bettendorf Public Library will hold a Learning Libby Drop-In from 10 a.m. until noon. Users can stop by to ask any questions they may have about utilizing the Libby app. No registration is required and patrons can pop in any time during the event.

Thousands of digital titles are available to Bettendorf library cardholders through Libby from OverDrive. There are no overdue fines and four items can be checked out at a time for 7, 14 or 21 days. More information is available about these and other Bettendorf Public Library events here or by calling 563-344-4175.