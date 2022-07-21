Summer is racing to a close for kids and families in the Rock Island-Milan School District, but there’s still to take advantage of free fun and learning at the Rock Island Public Library.

Library staff and the Library2Go bookmobile will be at the Rock Island-Milan school district’s “Ready to Rock the School Year” free event on Sunday, July 24, a news release says. To renew or apply for library cards, or check out some last-minute summer reading, drop by the library table from 2-4 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island.

Library events to look for in the last week of July include:

Tuesday, July 26:

· 10:30 am: Virtual storytime via Facebook Live featuring stories and songs for ages five and under.

· 2:30 to 4:00 pm: Summer2Go activities around the Library2Go bookmobile at Longview Park, for pre-school and school-age children.

· 3:45 pm: Young Adult book talk via Facebook Live, featuring book recommendations for teens and adults.

· 4:30 pm: Southwest Book Club, discussing “Nutshell,” by Ian McEwan, for adults at the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road.

· 5:00 pm: Stranger Things Trivia for adults, at the Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. Fast-paced rounds, no registration needed.

Wednesday, July 27:

· 11:00 am: In-person Toddler Tales storytime at the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island. Stories, songs, and activities for ages 5 and under.

· 1:00 pm: Duct-tape coin holder craft at the Southwest Branch. Using a chip bag and duct tape, kids will make a recycled coin holder. Best for school-age children – craft involves scissors.

Thursday, July 28:

· 4:00 to 5:30 pm: DIY Back-to-School sign craft for adults, Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. Registration required. Make a cool “first day of school” sign for your child to hold in a picture you’ll treasure. Limited spots, registration required. All materials supplied. Sign up at www.rockislandlibrary.org

Friday: July 28:

· 2:00 pm: Children’s online book talk, via Facebook Live. Features book recommendations and new items available for school-age readers.

Log Your Summer Reading!

Time is also running out for the library’s “Camp iRead” summer reading challenge, which rewards readers of all ages who track reading by minutes or complete online activity goals, such as reading non-fiction, cooking, crafting, or listening to an audiobook. Readers can log past and current reading and activities by signing into the Library’s Beanstack app or website. All logging must be completed by July 31 to qualify for prizes and prize basket drawings.

Kids and teens will want to finish at least 10 badges by July 29, so they can sign up for the Library’s End of Summer Pool Party. The library has booked Whitewater Junction for a private event from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, July 30. The event is open to young readers who have completed 10 badges. Kids and teens who are tracking on paper will want to bring their log in by Friday, July 29 to qualify.

Kids who earn 10 badges also qualify for a free prize book, available until August 6. (Families can make other pickup arrangements by calling the library.) Teens earning 10 badges can choose between a prize book, Funko Pop figure, or Whitey’s gift card, while adults earn a spiffy baseball cap.

Camp iRead Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading challenges and events for all ages run until July 31 at the Rock Island Public Library. As of July 19, participants of all ages had read more than 252,177 minutes. Reading challenges and events are open to anyone.

For more information about library events and services, visit here , or call 309-732-7323 (READ,) or follow library social media pages.