Library gives free presentation on drug trends among youth

Join prevention specialists from the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc. at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom as they discuss current drug trends among Iowa youth.

Learn what substances are being used by local youth, how they affect youth development, popular items youth use to disguise their substance use, and how to talk to your child about substance use and misuse, a news release says . Topics will include alcohol, vaping, marijuana, and more.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. To register, visit https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7346341

The free event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.