From “petite Picassos” to night owls, Wednesday, July 13 offers something for everyone at the Rock Island Public Library.

The Library’s Free Petite Picassos event offers messy fun and learning for ages five and under at 11 a.m. July 13 at the Rock Island Public Library Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Petite Picassos offers a hands-on art project that helps little ones learn with all of their senses. The library supplies an art apron and all supplies.

In the afternoon, adults can learn more about the history of the Rock Island Arsenal with a free talk on the “Grand National Arsenal” at 2 p.m. in the Downtown Library Community Room, 401 19th St. The July 13 lecture on the official beginnings of the Arsenal features Army Sustainment Command historians. The series is offered as part of the 160th anniversary of the Arsenal.

Finally, night owls of all ages can enjoy free fun under the full moon on July 13 at the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Children, teens, and adults can drop in anytime between 7:30pm to 9 pm outside the branch to experience stories under the stars, a scavenger hunt, night sky viewing with the library’s large telescope, and an evening craft. Bring a lawn chair and the whole family for free night-time fun at the library. Events move inside if it rains.

All of the above events are free and do not require registration.

Camp iRead Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading challenges and events for all ages run until July 31 at the Rock Island Public Library. As of July 8, participants of all ages had read more than 208,000 minutes. All reading challenges and events are open to anyone.

For more free Camp iRead events at the library this summer, visit here, call 309-732-7323 (READ,) or follow library social media pages.