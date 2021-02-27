Library hosts Brown Bag Lunch program with virtual concert by LeahLeah

In keeping with its long tradition of showcasing local music, the Bettendorf Public Library will host its popular Brown Bag Lunch program with a remote edition featuring local artist LeahLeah. Beginning Monday through the entire month, a news release says, virtual concertgoers can access a short performance of original songs by LeahLeah through the Bettendorf Public Library’s website, https://tinyurl.com/nfsrfek

No registration is required to access this online concert and viewing is free thanks to the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.



The Bettendorf Public Library has a rich history of promoting local musicians. Lunch goers and appreciators of music have enjoyed Brown Bag Lunch concerts at the library since the 1990s. The library has a dedicated CD collection featuring local artists.

LeahLeah is a one-lady band, singer-songwriter from Rock Island who has been recording music in basements and garages since age 15. More information about this event and other programs are available at the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/.