Library hosts cancer-prevention workshop: Know the risks

The public is invited to join Kelly Craft, program manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, on Zoom for a free workshop about cancer risk factors, which can be genetic, environmental, behavioral and more, as well as prevention.

Participants can learn about common genetic and environmental factors that contribute to cancer risk and learn what you can do to help lower your risk for cancer.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: http://bit.ly/dpl-knowtherisks

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.