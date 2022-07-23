Cricut machines are versatile crafting tools, but you can enhance them with a variety of accessories.

The Clinton Public Library will host a free, beginner Cricut class for interested community members to attend on Thursday, July 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the library, 306 8th Ave S, Clinton, according to a news release.

Attendees will learn how to use a Cricut­­­— an electronic cutting machine that’s used for crafting— as they make a simple greeting card together. The library will provide attendees with card-making materials at no cost.

Patrons will also explore the library’s Makerspace when they attend this class. In the Makerspace, individuals can design and create various projects by using innovative machines, including 3D printers, sewing and embroidery machines, button makers, and a Cricut. Individuals can use any Makerspace machine for free, but they must pay for project materials.

Community members can regularly use the Makerspace on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursdays from 3:30-7 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Individuals can seek assistance from staff members as they learn how to use the many machines in this space.

The Clinton Public Library will continue to provide community members with opportunities to create at the library. For more information about the Makerspace and upcoming Makerspace programs, visit the Clinton Public Library’s website. For more information, contact the library at 563-242-8441 or info@clintonpubliclibrary.us.