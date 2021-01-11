Library hosts free Great Backyard Bird Count

Join Naturalist Becky Baugh from the Wapsi River Center at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, on Zoom to learn about a global Citizen Science Project called the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The annual event is hosted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society, a news release says.

During this program, participants will learn about this research project and how to conduct their own backyard bird count at home. Bird watchers of all ages can participate in this project to create a real-time snapshot of where birds are located.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: http://bit.ly/dpl-greatbackyardbirdcount

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.